Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get legally wedded in Las Vegas; She also adds his surname

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot in Las Vegas.

According to a marriage license on the online records for Clark County, Nevada, the couple’s official marriage was filed on Saturday, reports Variety.

The record is in both of their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Significantly, the record also indicates that Jennifer Lopez took Affleck as her legal last name.

Lopez confirmed her and Affleck’s nuptials through a new edition of her newsletter “On the JLo” later Sunday afternoon.

“We did it!” Lopez wrote, alongside a black-and-white photograph of her holding a bouquet and Affleck kissing her cheek.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez shared.

The singer went on to say that they “Barely made it to the Little White Wedding chapel by midnight,” and concluded her newsletter with sweet enthusiasm writing, “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.

Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things “and worth waiting for”. She signed the letter as “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

The news of Lopez and Affleck’s engagement first broke in April. In an edition of ‘On the JLo’, the singer and actress shared a teary-eyed video for her fans while sporting a green diamond engagement ring.

She wrote: “Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were among the most prominent celebrity couples in the early 2000s. They made two films together. The first was 2003’s “Gigli” which didn’t exactly light the box office on fire.

By the time the Kevin Smith-directed ‘Jersey Girl’ hit theaters in 2004, the couple had already announced that they’d broken up. The couple were engaged for a lengthy stretch of time, though they never officially tied the knot.

However, Lopez and Affleck reunited roughly one year ago and have been seemingly inseparable ever since.

During their time apart, Lopez married singer-songwriter Marc Anthony in 2004 before divorcing him in 2014. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The two divorced in 2018.

In their professional lives, Affleck won an Oscar for producing best picture ‘Argo’ and Lopez grew her fortune touring, acting in movies and recording music.

A year ago, they found themselves back together, dating in the public eye, but without the same scrutiny from the celebrity press, which has evolved and become less critical since the turn of the century.