Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Firecracker Song busts out desi dance moves

Firecracker Song: Ranveer Singh’s quirky moves are the perfect element for his latest upbeat track ‘firecracker’ from Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The first song of the upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer is released on Monday afternoon.

It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film will also star Shalini Pandey while Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi will be seen in pivotal supporting roles. In the film, Ranveer plays the role of a Gujarati man named Jayeshbhai Patel, married to Mudra Patel (played by Shalini), who is fighting to save the life of his unborn girl child and while the trailer of the movie has left everyone in awe, the makers have now released the first song from the movie.

Ranveer took to social media to share the video of the song titled Firecracker, which sees him dancing and frolicking around, appreciating the ‘firecracker’ in his life. Fans applauded Ranveer’s turn as a simpleton Gujarati, saying he has once again entered the skin of his character.

The song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani and the duo has also composed it. The lyrics have been written by Kumaar and Vayu. Fans applauded the song, its melody, and also Ranveer’s dance and energy in the video.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks the directorial debut of actor-turned-director Divyang Thakkar. Vishal–Shekhar and Amit Trivedi have given music for the film. The film also stars Shalini Pandey and Ratna Pathak Shah, and it will hit theatres on 13 May this year.