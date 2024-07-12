Jaya Bachchan with Abhishek, Shweta offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan along with her son Abhishek and daughter Shweta offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Thursday.

Clad in a yellow salwar kameez, Jaya was seen with Abhishek and Shweta at the premises of the temple.

Abhishek was seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama with a black jacket.

Kashi Vishvanath Temple is one of the most famous Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will be seen heading Shoojit Sircar’s film. It will be released on November 15.

The project was officially launched at Prime Video’s event in Mumbai in March this year.

While Abhishek and Shoojit did not disclose the title of the film, the duo assured that the project would bring a smile to audiences’ faces.

“I make films about ordinary lives and try to make those ordinary characters extraordinary. This film will make you smile and will make you feel warm,” Shoojit said at the event.

The official synopsis of the project read, “Sometimes life gives us a second chance,’ and for Arjun, who settled in the USA in pursuit of ‘The American Dream’, it’s an opportunity to rediscover and embrace the precious bond he shares with his daughter.”

It further read, “Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey with an entertaining narrative through this story about a father and daughter as they navigate through life’s surprises. The film compels us to discover the true value of life’s fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one.”

Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani are also part of the film.

Abhishek has also returned to the famous ‘Housefull’ franchise. He will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in the fifth part.