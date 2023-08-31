‘Jawan’ Trailer: Jaw-dropping action, SRK-Nayanthara romance and a mention of ‘Alia Bhatt’ | Watch

The long wait for the trailer of Shahrukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ finally came to an end on Thursday after the actor released a nearly 3-minute-long video giving his fans a sneak-peak into what looks like an action-packed movie. In the trailer of ‘Jawan’, Shahrukh Khan is seen in a never seen before avatar doing train hijacking and running a team of six women to carry out heists across the country.

The trailer of Jawan showed Shahrukh Khan in different roles, hinting the actor could be playing a double role in the movie. Nayanthara, who is playing a cop tasked with catching the robbers, is seen romancing Shahrukh in the trailer, making it hard for fans and critics to guess the plot of the movie.

Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi’s glimpses in the trailer amped up the audience’s curiosity for sure. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer which is packed with some jaw-dropping action scenes. The movie is slated to be released in cinemas across the world on September 7, 2023.

Sharing the trailer’s link, SRK took to Instagram and wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Watch ‘Jawan’ Trailer below:

With SRK, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara’s stellar acting skills, the Atlee directorial ‘Jawan’ is bound to leave audience holding on to their seats and erupting in loud cheers.

(With inputs from ANI)