Javed Akhtar urges firm government action after Pahalgam attack

Renowned screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has spoken out strongly against the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing deep anguish, Akhtar called on the Indian government to take clear and decisive action to prevent such tragedies in the future. He also raised pointed questions about Pakistan’s alleged involvement in cross-border terrorism.

Speaking at a seminar titled ‘IP and Music: Feel the Beat’, Akhtar addressed the recent attack, which left several innocent civilians dead. In a no-holds-barred statement to ANI, he said, “Tension is bound to exist between India and Pakistan as long as these attacks keep recurring. How can we expect peace when this cycle of violence repeats every few years?”

Akhtar didn’t mince words when pointing to Pakistan’s role in harboring terrorist groups. “They’ve denied involvement so many times — but how do attackers just appear here, carry out such a brutal act, and disappear? Where do they go? Germany? Our border isn’t with Germany,” he said.

His remarks come amid widespread condemnation of the attack, which is being described as one of the most serious acts of violence in Kashmir since the Pulwama bombing in 2019. That attack claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans and was a major flashpoint in India-Pakistan relations.

Javed Akhtar, who is known for his socially conscious voice as much as for his lyrics and screenplays, questioned the motives behind targeting tourists in Pahalgam attack.

“What kind of strategy is this? Shooting innocent visitors — what does that even achieve? What do they gain? It’s senseless, and I just don’t understand the logic or the cruelty,” he said, visibly disturbed.

Beyond condemning the act, Akhtar stressed that the government must not let this incident slip into the shadows as time passes.

“The tragedy is that we often forget after a few days. But this time, I hope the government does not let it fade. Solid, lasting steps must be taken. Pakistan’s leadership needs to be clearly told: this cannot continue,” he urged.

India, in the wake of the attack, has already begun taking stringent diplomatic measures, reinforcing its long-standing position that Pakistan supports or shelters groups responsible for cross-border violence.