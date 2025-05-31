Javed Akhtar gives it back to Pak artist for saying, “Nobody Rents Javed Akhtar A House in India”

Veteran filmmaker and lyricist Javed Akhtar gave a fitting reply to Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari. She claimed that “no one in Mumbai rents homes to Muslims.” Akhtar also rejected her advice to “stay quiet like Naseeruddin Shah.” In a recent interaction with the Lallantop, the celebrated lyricist addressed the issue.

Speaking about it, Javed Akhtar said, “Who is she to tell me when to talk and when not to? She said Naseeruddin Shah stays quiet, so I should too. But who is she to decide when I should speak? Who gave her that right?” Moreover, he added, “Yes, we Indians do have our internal issues. But when someone from outside points fingers, I am first and foremost an Indian. I won’t stay silent.”

He also replied to Ansari’s claims that nobody gave him a house in the subcontinent. Akthar sarcastically said, “Yes, of course! Shabana and I are sleeping on the streets now.” Reflecting on her claims, he addressed an old incident which might have prompted her comment. “Shabana, for investments sake, wanted to buy a flat in a building. They did not give it to her. They point-blank told the broker that they are Muslims, so they won’t give the flat. It’s another matter that they counted a person like Shabana to be a Muslim. But, that’s another thing altogether. But, it is true that they didn’t give the flat to Shabana.” However, revealing the anecdote, he noted why such a reservation was there in the building owner.

“But, you have to look who were these people were. These were the people whose mother, father used to live in Sindh, Pakistan’s Punjab area. Their land, property, social standing, livelihood, you snatched it all away from them. You kicked them out and they came here like a refugee.” Elaborating, he added, “These poor Sindhis used to sell clothes on the streets, sell chhole. Through their hard work, they built a position for themselves in this society. But what happened to them before that? The bitterness still lives within them. And that bitterness comes out at us. So, who is responsible for this bitterness? (he points at himself and at the screen referring to the Pakistani actor).”

