Janhvi Kapoor to reportedly star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee’s next

Cinephiles! Gear up for a fresh and tantalising pairing. As per reports, ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun is collaborating with ‘Jawan’ maker Atlee for his next. Moreover, joining the ace filmmaker and the icon star is diva Janhvi Kapoor. If the reports hold, this will be one of the most significant dream team collaborations of Indian cinema.

As per the word swirling around, Allu Arjun was going to begin work with director Trivikram Srinivas following the ground-breaking success of ‘Pushpa 2.’ However, his schedule might witness some alterations causing some delay in their collaboration. He will now likely start working on Atlee’s next. Notably, Allu Arjun has often expressed his interest in working with the ace filmmaker. Now, it seems like the passion project is finally materialising. As per reports, Allu Arjun is teaming up with Atlee for a movie touted to be a high-octane commercial entertainer.

As per reports, the makers have roped in Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Allu Arjun in this highly anticipated film. She will star in the title as the leading lady, however, there is no confirmation about the same. The actress recently gained prominence among Telugu audiences for her performance in the track Chuttamalle from Jr NTR’s ‘Devara.’ Moreover, the actress is currently busy with another high-stakes collaboration. Janhvi will star in Ram Charan’s upcoming film directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

In related news, Atlee is working on another grand project with Bollywood star Salman Khan. The passion project also aims to rope in another leading star of the country, either Rajnikanth or Kamal Hasaan. Netizens expect the film to be nothing less than a high-intensity cinematic spectacle. The film is tentatively titled ‘A6.’ Now, reports are ripe that the epic collaboration will require 500 crores.