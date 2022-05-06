Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari Trailer is here!

The first trailer for Janhit Mein Jaari, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, has been released. The movie stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vijay Raaz, Tinnu Anand, and Anud Singh Dhaka and will hit the theatres on June 10, 2022. The new ‘comedy’ starring Nushrratt Bharuccha is written and produced by the man behind Dream Girl, Raaj Shaandilyaa.

The poster of Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Janhit Mein Jaari was unveiled a few days ago, and it made the audience curious to know more about the topic of the film. The movie will focus on a small-town girl, who sells condoms for a living, even though her family is against her job. Now, the trailer of Janhit Mein Jaari has been released today.

Sharing the trailer, Nushrratt wrote, “It’s time to make some noise, LOUD & CLEAR! Ek womaniya sabpe bhaari, yeh suchna hai #JanhitMeinJaari Trailer out now. Link in bio. Releasing in cinemas on 10th June 2022.”

The trailer also focuses on taboo topics like abortion and contraception. The audience is also appreciating that this is talking about the social taboo. One person wrote, “The fact that people are uncomfortable around this subject is the very reason we need films like this”. Another person commented, “This is what u called a good social Comedy movie with excellent dialogues and punch lines with superb acting real entertainer”.