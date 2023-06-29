Jad Hadid reveals,”I Ate From Dustbin” in the Bigg Boss OTT2 show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has now become an audiences’ favourite, the show has kept the audience entertained ever since the first day. All the contestants are giving their best to stand out in the show specially Jad Hadid who is often seen talking about his childhood struggles and hardships.

In the June 28 episode of BB OTT 2, he reminded the viewers of the time when he used to pick food from the garbage as he had no money. He cried when he saw the other team members not being allowed to eat good food like him.

On Wednesday’s episode Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid recently won a task where they earned food privileges among other benefits. Jad Hadid got emotional when he saw the other team members not able to eat good food items like him.

While eating a chicken sandwich, had broke down while Falaq tried to console him. He said, “I used to sleep without food, on the road, and even rummage into garbage bins to find something to eat. I couldn’t bring myself to refuse food to anyone, no matter the circumstances. It’s a heart-wrenching feeling that I am eating all the good food in front of the rest of you.”

Manisha tried to console Jad saying, “It’s okay baabu, Jad. Remember it’s just a game, and everyone has to find their inner strength. We’re all going through our own struggles. I know you have an emotional side that makes you feel this way.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming on June 17 and is available on Voot and JioCinema.