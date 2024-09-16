Jacqueline Fernandez makes singing debut with ‘Stormrider’

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez is expanding her artistic horizons with the release of her debut single, “Stormrider”. Partnering with the LA-based record label Myst Music, Fernandez steps away from the silver screen to explore her musical talents.

Known for her dynamic roles in Indian cinema, Fernandez is now venturing into music, a field she has been passionate about for years. The actress, who grew up surrounded by a rich blend of musical genres, credits her father’s part-time DJing and their home filled with vinyl records and diverse sounds for fueling her love for music.

In a recent statement, Fernandez reflected on her musical journey, saying, “Music has always been a significant part of my life. Growing up with a soundtrack of eclectic sounds and influences, I found my own voice through this art form. Music is a powerful way to tell stories and connect with people on an emotional level. I wanted to create something meaningful that resonates with others, just as the music of my childhood did for me.”

The anticipation is building as the teaser for “Stormrider” has just been released, and fans are eagerly awaiting the full music video, which is set to drop on September 20.

Fernandez began her career in the modeling industry. Her journey took a significant turn when she won Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006, representing her country at Miss Universe that same year. She soon transitioned into acting, making her debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s fantasy drama ‘Aladin’ in 2009. Her performance earned her the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Female.

Fernandez’s breakthrough came with the psychological thriller ‘Murder 2’ in 2011. And then came her notable roles in ‘Housefull 2’ (2012) and ‘Race 2’ (2013). She continued to shine in popular films such as ‘Kick’ (2014), ‘Housefull 3’ (2016), and ‘Judwaa 2’ (2017). More recently, she appeared in the blockbuster ‘Vikrant Rona’ (2022).