Jackky Bhagnani credits his dad for successful journey

Jackky Bhagnani has a penchant for delivering massy films that entertains the masses at the box office.

Currently that star has been producing films like Bell Bottom, which happened to draw audiences towards the real cinema post-pandemic.

He has also been producing music of great taste with his label Jjust Music and has been backing several interesting projects so far. The star, who has learned a lot of things from his father Vashu Bhagnani, the proclaimed producer, recently mentioned how his father’s ideology has played an important part in his life.

He mentioned “I am his protégé. I have learned maximum things from my dad. We try to serve the old wine in the same bottle. It’s his ethos and his ideology that served in a way can resonate with everyone in today’s day and age, which is what I try to do,” Jackky says.

Jackky’s father has played an important and supportive role when it comes to taking major decisions. With or without any difference of opinion, Vashu Bhagnani’s views have always led to informed decisions.

As far as future plans are concerned, the large-scale theatrical film production company comprising around 130 employees and with a current turnover of 350 crores shall continue to extend all their franchises.

Apart from that, the idea is to extend the business by doing a lot of digital films. Jackky is also responsible for introducing the musical wing, Jjust Music.