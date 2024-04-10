Jackie Chan assures fans about health amidst movie role aging up

Jackie Chan took to Instagram to address concerns about his recent appearance, assuring fans that there’s no need to worry about his health. In a heartfelt note, he explained that his current older look is simply for a character he’s portraying in an upcoming movie.

“Recently, many friends saw some pictures of me online and expressed concerns about my health,” Jackie Chan wrote. “But I want to reassure everyone: it’s just a character appearance for my latest film. The role calls for white hair, a white beard, and an aged look.”

Alongside his message, Chan shared a collection of throwback photos from his remarkable career. Reflecting on the passage of time, he revealed that reminders of his upcoming 70th birthday give him pause. However, he finds solace in the wisdom shared by his colleague, Sammo Hung, who once said, “being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.”

Expressing gratitude for the outpouring of birthday wishes, Chan wished everyone happiness and good health. While he didn’t specify the movie requiring his aged appearance, he’s gearing up to reprise his role in the upcoming Karate Kid installment, scheduled for release in December. Fans can anticipate seeing Chan alongside Ralph Macchio, reprising their roles from the beloved 1984 film.

Chan’s candid update reassures fans while offering a glimpse into his reflections on aging and the cherished moments of his career. As he continues to entertain audiences worldwide, his message serves as a reminder of the importance of embracing change and celebrating the journey of growing older.