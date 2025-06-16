J-Hope drops bomb: Full BTS reunion and world tour in the works!

BTS star J-Hope recently opened up about his life post-military service and gave fans a glimpse of what’s ahead for the group.

Appearing on the June 14 episode of MBC’s popular variety show ‘Point of Omniscient Interfere’ (also known as ‘The Manager’), the rapper and dancer charmed viewers with his bright energy while promoting his latest track, ‘Killin’ It Girl’ featuring GloRilla.

J-Hope shared a personal reason behind his appearance on the show.

“While I was in the military, reruns of ‘Point of Omniscient Interfere’ were always playing. I used to think, ‘When I’m discharged, I should definitely go on this show.’ Today, I’m living that wish,” he smiled.

The episode also took a nostalgic turn when J-Hope recalled a hilarious memory from 2018. He mentioned the comedians Yang Se Hyung, Yoo Byung Jae, and Park Sung Kwang’s performance of BTS’ hit ‘IDOL’ at the MBC Entertainment Awards.

Laughing, he remembered, “Byung Jae hyung danced like his face and body were moving in completely different directions. It was so much fun to watch.”

With only Suga left to complete his military service, J-Hope expressed mixed emotions about the group’s upcoming reunion. “When I was discharged, I felt a mix of relief and nervousness. Now, as the rest of the members finish their service, I sometimes wonder — will our group chemistry still be the same after all this time?” he admitted. “But I believe once we all come together, it will naturally click again.”

Fans have more reasons to get excited. J-Hope confirmed that BTS is already gearing up for their much-awaited comeback.

“We’re planning to meet soon to talk about the next album. We’re trying to prepare everything as quickly as we can,” he revealed. “BTS has always been about big performances, so yes — we are also planning a full group world tour.”

With their reunion on the horizon, ARMYs worldwide can now look forward to seeing all seven members back on stage together.