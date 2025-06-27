Iulia Vantur steps into spotlight with ‘Echoes of Us’, and earns festival nods

Iulia Vantur is stepping into new territory, and doing it with style. Best known for her presence in the Indian entertainment scene, Vantur is now making her acting debut with the short film ‘Echoes of Us’.

The trailer, released recently, offers an emotional and visually rich glimpse into what promises to be a compelling narrative.

Advertisement

Directed by Joe Rajan and produced by actor Pooja Batra in collaboration with Alliance Media Pty Ltd, ‘Echoes of Us’ features a cross-cultural cast that includes Deepak Tijori and Spanish actor Alessandra Whelan Merediz. Vantur takes on a central role, and the trailer suggests that her performance is more than just a debut.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

“This film has been a very personal journey,” said Iulia Vantur. “I feel truly honoured to begin my acting journey with a story that resonates so deeply with me. Working with Deepak Tijori and getting guidance from Joe Rajan has been an enriching experience. Of course, I’m a little nervous, but mostly excited to share our work with the world.”

The film explores themes of memory, emotional bonds, and personal transformation: subjects that transcend language and borders.

And it’s not just emotional appeal that’s attracting attention. ‘Echoes of Us’ has already carved out space at several major international film festivals. It earned an honourable mention at the 14th Bangalore Shorts Film Festival and has been official selection for the Global Indie Filmmaker Awards, Independent Shorts Awards, and the Love & Hope International Film Festival, among others.

The film is receiving recognition in a range of key categories, from Best Actor and Best Film to Best Director and Best Cinematography.