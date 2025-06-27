Inside London party of Vedant Mahajan with Samay Raina, Orry, Romeo Beckham, and more!

Vedant Mahajan, the young mind behind MVM Entertainment, knows exactly how to throw a party that people won’t stop talking about.

And his recent pre-birthday celebration in London proved just that, a dazzling evening packed with music, glamour, and a guest list that could rival any film premiere.

Held in one of London’s plush locations, the party saw an eclectic mix of personalities from both Indian and international circles.

Among the notable faces were Romeo Beckham, comedian Samay Raina, internet sensation Orry, and Bollywood’s Gen Z squad: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Tania Shroff, Nysa Devgan, Nirvan Khan, Aadar Jain, Aryaman Deol, and singer Kanika Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MVM Entertainment Worldwide (@mvm.worldwide)

Images and video snippets shared by MVM Entertainment lit up social media timelines, giving fans a peek into the celebration.

From elegant decor and cutting-edge music to fashion-forward guests striking poses, the bash was anything but ordinary.

Vedant Mahajan has carved out a unique niche for himself in the global party circuit. Known for his eye for detail and ability to blend high fashion with high energy, Mahajan’s events are less about just partying and more about creating moments that live on long after the night ends.

With events previously held in places like Dubai, New York, and now London, his name is becoming synonymous with elite, cosmopolitan nightlife.

What makes Mahajan’s parties stand out? It’s the mix: not just of people, but of atmosphere. His past events have brought together big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Mike Tyson, Ed Westwick, and rapper Badshah.