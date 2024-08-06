It’s going to be a rushed trip: Madhuri Dixit on her USA tour

Actress Madhuri Dixit, who is set to embark on her US tour to meet her fans, has shared that the trip will be a very rushed one for her.

The actress, who is known for ‘Tezaab’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, ‘Devdas’ and others, is completing 40 super successful years of her career in the entertainment industry. As a return gift, she has decided to celebrate the special occasion with her fans in the US.

The actress said: “It’s going to be a rushed trip this time because I am doing all these meets, and events back-to-back. I am looking forward to meeting my fans and also I have to set up my son who is studying in the US. So it is going to be a busy time for me. I won’t be able to meet a lot of my friends but whoever I can, I will try to.”

Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit has always kept her personal life low profile and given equal priority to family and work.

While sharing her excitement over the fan meet, Madhuri Dixit said: “It is always wonderful to meet your fans, because they are the ones who make you with their unconditional love and support. I think the star becomes who he or she is because of the fans, their love is what makes them.”

‘The ‘Forever Queen of Bollywood – Madhuri Dixit’ tour is organised by Shreya Gupta and Atique Sheikh. The tour is set to be held from August 8 to 11. As part of the tour, Madhuri is going to visit New York, Dallas, New Jersey and Atlanta.