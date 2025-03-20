Ishaan Khatter takes an rickshaw ride, questions the trend of elevator selfies

Actor Ishaan Khatter took to social media to share a fun moment from his day as he rode an autorickshaw in Mumbai.

In his post, the actor also playfully questioned the ongoing trend of elevator selfies, asking, “Are elevator selfies still a thing?” Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Dhadak’ actor shared a couple of his photos and videos from his autorickshaw ride. In the first selfie, Ishaan, clad in comfy clothes, could be seen posing in an elevator. In the next follow-up video, he could be seen traveling in an autorickshaw and smiling while looking at the camera.

The third image shows Ishaan flaunting his toned body and washboard abs while posing shirtless. One of the videos features the actor working out in the gym.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter recently featured in the music video titled ‘Pyaar Aata Hai’ with Tara Sutaria. The heartfelt song features vocals by Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal. Produced by Anshul Garg under Play DMF, the track was filmed against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir’s picturesque landscapes.

Talking about the song, the ‘Pippa’ actor stated, “The moment I heard the song, I knew it was something beautiful. Rito has such a unique and heartfelt voice, and, of course, Shreya Ma’am brings a whole other level of magic to it. It was a joy working with Tara and shooting in Kashmir—it truly elevates the emotions of the track.”

“Pyaar Aata Hai,” which marked Ishaan and Tara’s first onscreen collaboration, was released on March 7.

Next, Ishaan Khatter is all set to star in the highly anticipated series “The Royals,” where he will share the screen with Bhumi Pednekar. Netflix recently unveiled the teaser for “The Royals,” which is slated to be a part of their 2025 release lineup.

In the teaser, Ishaan portrays Aviraaj Singh, the charismatic heir to the royal throne of Morpur. He crosses paths with Bhumi’s character, Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, a driven and no-nonsense CEO. “The Royals” marks the first collaboration between Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.