“IPL Mein Chance Hai Kya?” Aamir Khan Asks Fans In Viral Video

Aamir Khan popularly known as Mr. Perfectionist today surprised his fans with a video. In which the superstar disclosed how he will share a special ‘story’ with everyone on April 28. In this video shared by Aamir Khan’s production house, he can be seen showcasing his batting skills, which we have known about since the time of Lagaan. In the video, Aamir promises to tell a story on April 28. Seeing his enthusiasm for storytelling, the players around him say ‘yes’ aloud!. After hitting a shot, the actor jokingly asked fans: “IPL mein chance hai kya (is there any chance to play in the Indian Premier League)?” Later in the video, the actor looks into the camera and says: “I am going to narrate a story to you guys on the 28th.” Excited much?

Amir Khan’s love for sports activities wants no introduction. The actor famously starred in sports activities movies like Lagaan and Dangal. Lagaan showcased the story of a small village the place the locals have been oppressed by excessive tax charges. The officers and the locals play a sport of cricket as a wager to keep away from taxes. Lagaan went on to develop into one of many largest hits and emerged as one of the iconic movies within the historical past of Indian cinema.