‘Jolly LLB 3’: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom face-off locks release

The ‘Jolly LLB’ franchise is getting bigger and bolder as the third franchise gears up for a showdown between Jagdish Mishra and Jagdish Tyagi. As fans wait for a thrilling courtroom battle between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the makers lock the release date. ‘Jolly LLB 3’ is going to hit theatres on September 19, 2025.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to announce that ‘Jolly LLB 3’ will hit screens on September 19, 2025. His post read, “#Xclusiv… AKSHAY KUMAR – ARSHAD WARSI: ‘JOLLY LLB 3’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… #Viacom18Studios locks 19 Sept 2025 for the highly anticipated #JollyLLB3, the biggest film in the franchise.”

The third film comes after Arshad Warsi played the eponymous lawyer in the 2013 title. Subsequently, Akshay Kumar took over the reins as the lead in the 2017 sequel title. Both the films emerged as a box office success. Now, with both actors coming together for the threequel, fans expect a gripping courtroom satire.

A unique twist awaits audiences as the film will focus on a face-off between two Jollys, portrayed by the dynamic duo of Kumar and Warsi. Subhash Kapoor, the creative force behind the film, has meticulously curated a compelling script. The film is sure to leverage the impeccable comic timing and camaraderie shared by the two protagonists, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Mashable India, Warsi teased an insane fight sequence with Kumar. He said, “We did a long fight sequence in one take, which would have taken a day to finish otherwise. Of course, I got cut… I was bleeding and all, but it was worth it.”

Saurabh Shukla’s character will continue to play a pivotal role in the storyline. He has been a constant presence throughout the franchise as the judge who has presided over cases involving both Jollys in the past. Moreover, Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao will return as the love interest of Kumar and Warsi.