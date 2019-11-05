The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh released the official trailer of the film on Monday. Like every other film, Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer is also making rounds on social media with 8,649,254views on YouTube.

The star cast came together in Mumbai to launch the trailer of their upcoming film, pictures of which have been circulating online.

Apart from the mixed reviews that the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh received, something else has been creating much buzz on social media.

Hilarious memes surrounding Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey are doing the rounds on social media. Twitterati is busy trolling Kartik Aaryan for doing repetitive roles and the funny content is taking the internet by a storm.

From calling Kartik Aaryan as father and Ananya Pandey as his daughter, Twitterati calls it a creepy family group. They were also aimed at the writer who wrote dialogues for the film.

A twitter user wrote, “Whose idea was to cast Ananya Pandey in Pati Patni Aur Woh? She looks like a kid who should come with her mom or dad to watch a film like this (sic).”

Another user wrote, “What’s the difference between Kamal Haasan and Kartik Aaryan? Kamal Haasan plays different roles in the same movie. Kartik Aaryan plays the same role in different movies (sic).”

Let’s take a quick look on memes section:

Jabardasti comedy ghusane ki koshish kar rahe hai, aisa lag raha hai trailer#PatiPatniAurWoh #Boring #NothingNew pic.twitter.com/S2HuZxsHIJ — Shana Launda (@shanalaunda) November 4, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWoh Kartik Aryan starting a new movie after finishing shoot of current movie pic.twitter.com/l6xBjDstEo — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) November 4, 2019