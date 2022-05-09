Internet confused over dinosaur viral video – Here’s what it is

Several videos of shapes of mini-dinosaurs running through a trick have emerged on social media and left other people stunned on the internet. It seems as if those dog-sized dinosaurs with a strangely prolonged neck, or sauropods, are racing at a seaside.

“This took me a few seconds,” wrote a Twitter user while another commented, “I thought I was watching mini dinosaurs on an island – huge Jurassic Park vibe”

These strange animals running across a stream give the illusion that dinosaurs have emerged from the dead and are rushing to reclaim their territory – the whole world. Only, the supercontinent Pangaea has now broken up into seven continents.

One observant Twitterati also theorised that the clip has been edited a little to make it more confusing. They said, “The illusion works well because somebody fixed the flow of water and removed the splashes.”

It took some confusing commenters longer than they were willing to admit while others were simply confused about what it was even though they were clear about the video playing backwards.

After so many debates and speculation, everybody realised it’s a Coatimundis these are a species closely related to raccoons. These furry mammals typically inhabit Central and South America. However, their habitat extends to the remote regions of the Southwestern US.