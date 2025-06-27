Jeff Bezos marries Lauren Sanchez in ₹430 cr Venice wedding amid glamour and protests

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder and world’s third-richest man, is officially tying the knot with former journalist Lauren Sanchez. And he’s doing it in serious style.

The couple’s much-anticipated wedding in Venice, Italy, has become one of the most talked-about events of the year, mixing high fashion, A-list guests, and civic outrage in equal parts.

The three-day celebration kicked off on June 26 and will wrap up on Friday, June 28, with a grand reception.

The venue? The stunning and historic canals of Venice, now temporarily transformed into a high-security zone. Access has been tightly restricted, with local police and private security making sure no paparazzi or uninvited guests interrupt the spectacle.

The estimated cost of the wedding? A staggering ₹430 crore (about $52 million), according to Luca Zaia, the President of the Veneto region. That kind of money buys a lot: including exclusive venues, international guests, and more than a few raised eyebrows.

Who all is in the guest list?

If Venice looks like a red carpet this week, that’s because it practically is. Spotted in the city: Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, and Queen Rania of Jordan.

Oprah Winfrey is reportedly attending, along with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and their mother Kris Jenner. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have also been seen soaking in the pre-wedding festivities.

The viral invitation:

An image of the wedding invite, leaked online and picked up by ABC News, sparked a different kind of buzz. Social media didn’t hold back. Users mocked the design, branding it “tacky,” “ugly,” and even “a graphic design crime.”

For a wedding of this scale, people expected something more refined. Instead, the invite became an overnight meme.

Not everyone is popping champagne in celebration. Local Venetians and environmental activists have raised serious concerns about the scale and timing of the wedding.

Critics argue that hosting an ultra-luxury wedding in a city already struggling with over-tourism (with over 30 million visitors a year) is tone-deaf.

Despite promises from the organisers to minimize disruption and operate with full respect for local infrastructure, residents aren’t convinced. Many have protested against the private use of public spaces, while climate advocates are questioning the carbon footprint of such a massive, high-security event.

A brief timeline of of their relationship:

Jeff Bezos, worth $231 billion according to Bloomberg, began dating Lauren Sanchez, a former news anchor and helicopter pilot in 2019. Their relationship became public soon after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. The couple got engaged in 2023.

While celebrity weddings in Venice aren’t new (George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin famously wed there in 2014), few have generated this level of global chatter, or backlash.