Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on being left out of ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has broken her silence on not being part of ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, the sequel to the 2012 action-comedy where she starred opposite Ajay Devgn.

While fans may have expected her return, the ‘Dabangg’ actor isn’t losing sleep over her absence in the next chapter of the franchise.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with IANS, Sonakshi struck a calm and confident tone. She called such decisions “a normal part of the industry.” She acknowledged that the sequel’s storyline appears to be heading in a different direction, which naturally calls for a new set of characters.

Advertisement

“It’s understandable that the story would be something else. The characters would not be the same. And that’s completely fair,” she said.

Sinha, who has over a decade of experience in the film business, shared that she no longer takes such exclusions personally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

“I think as a professional, we’ve worked in the industry for so many years. We understand all these things. It’s a small thing, not a big deal. It doesn’t affect me at all,” she added.

‘Son of Sardaar’, directed by Ashwni Dhir, released in 2012 and was a Hindi remake of the Telugu film ‘Maryada Ramanna’, and the film saw Sonakshi playing the female lead alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Juhi Chawla.

Packed with action, comedy, and Punjabi flavour, the movie was a Diwali entertainer and enjoyed decent box office success.

Cut to 2025, and the sardaar is returning, but with a new team. Titled ‘The Return of the Sardaar’, the sequel features Ajay Devgn reprising his lead role, now joined by Mrunal Thakur. The film is directorial of Vijay Kumar Arora and will hit theatres on July 25. This is almost 12 years after the original.

On June 19, Devgn made the sequel official with an Instagram post that featured a new poster of him in a turban. “The Return of the Sardaar #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July. #SardaarIsBack #SonOfSardaar2,” he captioned the post, tagging co-star Mrunal Thakur and production houses Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and T-Series.

Sanjay Dutt will be returning in his original role as Don. The sequel will also see Sanjay Mishra stepping into a character initially intended for Vijay Raaz. Interestingly, the part is a reimagining of a role originally played by Ravi Kishan in the first film.

As ‘The Return of the Sardaar’ gears up for release, it will face off with ‘Param Sundari’. The latter is another big-ticket film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.