Follow Us:
  1. Home » Entertainment » Industry says ‘Goodbye’ to the veteran actor Arun Bali

Industry says ‘Goodbye’ to the veteran actor Arun Bali

Arun Bali was recently seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer movie, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and now he will be last seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Goodbye’ which has released today.

SNS | New Delhi | October 7, 2022 11:53 am

arun bali, goodbye, laal singh chddha, entertainment, veteran actor arun bali, arun bali in 3 idiots, arun bali in laal singh chaddha, arun bali in goodbye, entertainmnet updates, bollywood news

(Twitter / @rameshkumarbali)

Popular veteran actor, Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 on Friday at 4:30 a.m. The actor will now be seen in his last film ‘Goodbye’, which has been released today.

While more information is awaited on his, some reports claim that Bali hasn’t been feeling well for quite some time. His daughters, who live in the United States will arrive in Mumbai on Saturday, and the final rites will take place only after that.

Arun Bali’s co-actor Rashmika Mandanna posted a story on her Instagram in the memory of the late actor

Bali was well-known for his roles in films such as 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat, Ready, Zameen, Policewala Gunda, Phool Aur Angaar, Hey Ram, Dand Nayak, and Ram Jaane.

He also appeared in numerous TV series. He played Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera ‘Swabhimaan’, and he portrayed King Porus in the 1991 historical drama ‘Chanakya’.

He was also a National Award-winning producer.

The actor was recently seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer movie, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and now he will be last seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Goodbye’ which has released today.

Arun Bali’s brother Ramesh Kumar Bali expressed his loss on his Twitter handle

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote a heartfelt note on his Twitter handle

Another filmmaker Girish Johar expressed his grief

TAGS :

Related Latest News

'RRR' team requested Oscars for consideration in general category
Sushmita Sen's look from activist Shreegauri Sawant's biopic 'Taali'
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh visit Golden Temple in Amritsar