Industry says ‘Goodbye’ to the veteran actor Arun Bali

Popular veteran actor, Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 on Friday at 4:30 a.m. The actor will now be seen in his last film ‘Goodbye’, which has been released today.

While more information is awaited on his, some reports claim that Bali hasn’t been feeling well for quite some time. His daughters, who live in the United States will arrive in Mumbai on Saturday, and the final rites will take place only after that.

Arun Bali’s co-actor Rashmika Mandanna posted a story on her Instagram in the memory of the late actor

Bali was well-known for his roles in films such as 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat, Ready, Zameen, Policewala Gunda, Phool Aur Angaar, Hey Ram, Dand Nayak, and Ram Jaane.

He also appeared in numerous TV series. He played Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera ‘Swabhimaan’, and he portrayed King Porus in the 1991 historical drama ‘Chanakya’.

He was also a National Award-winning producer.

The actor was recently seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer movie, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and now he will be last seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Goodbye’ which has released today.

Arun Bali’s brother Ramesh Kumar Bali expressed his loss on his Twitter handle

Light has gone Arun Bali Good bye on Good bye releases Bhai I am shaken Brother cum Father Dil se nahin jaane Doonga pic.twitter.com/uV9zeucGqN — Ramesh Kumar Bali (@rameshkumarbali) October 7, 2022

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote a heartfelt note on his Twitter handle

Sad to know about the demise of veteran actor & a great human being #ArunBali ji who was not keeping well for some time .

My heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones.

A great loss to the T.V. & film industry .

ॐ शांति !

pic.twitter.com/kAgOo1m3dj — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 7, 2022

Another filmmaker Girish Johar expressed his grief

Irrepairable Loss

A very fine talent & a gem of a person …RIP Arun Bali ji

#RIPArunBali#ArunBali pic.twitter.com/4mvkMl4eNz — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) October 7, 2022