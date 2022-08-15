Independence day 2022 : Bollywood films that evoke patriotism

India has marked the 75th anniversary of its independence. In the last 75 years, many filmmakers have created films that have captured the beauty and bravery of our country, as well as the country’s struggle for freedom and patriotism. Here are some of the biggest Bollywood films that will make you proud to be an Indian to commemorate this occasion.

Border(1997)

Written and directed by J.P Dutta, the film was inspired by true events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971. The India-Pakistan war film starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. J.P Dutta won the National Award for Best Direction in 1998.

L.O.C Kargil (2003)

Released in the year , the film starred Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The historical film was based on the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan in 1999. With a run time of 225 minutes, the film is one of the longest Indian films ever made.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and starringAamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, the movie was a story of six young Indians who assist an English woman to film a documentary on the freedom fighters from their past, and the events that lead them to relive the long-forgotten saga of freedom.

1971 (2007)

Directed by Amrit Sagar, the film is based on true facts. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kumud Mishra, the film revolves around 6 brave soldiers who escape from the clutches of the Pakistan Army and risk death with honour and courage with sacrifice towards their journey home.

Lakshya (2004)

Based on the 1999 Kargil War, the film was directed by Farhan Akhtar and starred Hrithik Roshan, Priety Zinta, Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. In ‘Lakshya’, actor Hrithik Roshan portrayed the role of an Indian Army soldier for the very first time.

Shershaah (2021)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Shershaah’ was one of the most loved films of 2021. Based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film was premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Chak De! India (2007)

Shah Rukh Khan’s sports drama film ‘Chak De India’ is one of the most loved films in Indian cinema. Directed by Shimit Amin, the film was based on the journey of the Indian national women’s hockey team, where Shah Rukha portrayed the role of the coach of the team. The film received the National Award for the Best Popular Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Watch these films to feel all charged up about India.

(Inputs from ANI)