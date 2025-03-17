Imtiaz Ali breaks silence on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ failure and sequels

Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 film ‘Love Aaj Kal’ starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone emerged as a major hit. From its catchy soundtrack to the storyline, the film boasts a massive fan base. Following the film’s success, the filmmaker went ahead to make ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ in 2020. The title starred Saif’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan alongside Kartik Aaryan. Despite the whopping success of its predecessor, the film tanked at the box office. Moreover, fans also expressed their disappointment with the casting. In a recent interaction, Imtiaz Ali reflected on the film’s failure and talked about the concept of making sequels.

Speaking on the Game Changer YouTube channel, Imtiaz Ali admitted to his mistakes in ‘Love Aaj Kal 2.’ The filmmaker said, “I could have done 2-3 things differently. I tried to put too much into it, and that’s why it became heavy. The ease of the film was compromised. It became thick, people didn’t understand what happened. It seemed like this didn’t come from the heart. Secondly, I feel the film lacked freshness.”

Advertisement

When the interviewer probed if the film failed due to the casting, Ali disagreed. “Not because of casting. But whenever you are making a sequel, you should have a proper reason to make it. I had that reason, but I wasn’t able to express that. At least, it didn’t get expressed in the publicity of the film.”

Advertisement

As the conversation progressed, the interviewer enquired if the failure of the film made him apprehensive about making sequels. To this, the ace filmmaker replied, “In a way, yes. Though I had a new story in Love Aaj Kal 2, still, the film didn’t work. So, unless it is really necessary, I am not interested in making sequels. But never say never—Rockstar 2 may be nice.”

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali has time and again reiterated his thought behind sequels. When fans demand a sequel to his blockbuster ‘Jab We Met,’ the filmmaker rebuffs the idea. Ali has often emphasised that he does not want to ruin the essence of the original with a sequel.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’ locks release date

Moving ahead, the filmmaker is working on a few untitled projects which keep making headlines. Ali is yet to officially launch the slated projects.