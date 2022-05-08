Imran Khan unrecognisable as he celebrates Eid with Ira Khan

Imran Khan has kept a low profile since his withdrawal from the film industry in 2018. After years, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) The actor debuted as a filmmaker when he directed Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, a short film, in 2018.

As an actor, he featured in Nikhil Advani’s Katti Batti along with Kangana Ranaut in 2015. Now actor was seen in cousin Ira Khan’s Eid celebration post.

Aamir Khan’s daughter recently shared a series of photos with her cousins and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on her Instagram account.

In the photo, Ira is dressed elegantly in a green lehenga with a plunging neck blouse, while her partner is dressed accordingly in a green kurta and black leggings. Imran can be seen in the last picture posing with his relatives in an all-white pathani.

In the pictures, Amir Khan was missing from the celebration as he is in Nawalgarh, Rajasthan for work. The actor was spotted in the city and was mobbed by fans. He was seen posing for photos with fans there.