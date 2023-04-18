Ileana D’Cruz announces her pregnancy

Ileana D’Cruz has surprised her fans with an exquisite news, as the actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram this morning and now everyone is delighted. She shared an adorable post while making the news official.

Taking to Instagram, she posted two images – a “mama” pendant and a baby romper with the words “And so the adventure begins” printed on them. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Coming soon ✨

Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The two were earlier spotted in Vicky and Katrina’s group outings.

Ileana recently appeared in the Goldkartz and Badshah song Sab Gazab’s music video. She had already appeared in the music video Ooo Ooo by QARAN, last year.

Her most recent movie appearance was in The Red Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. She’s completed filming her forthcoming movie, Unfair & Lovely. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Karan Kundrra.