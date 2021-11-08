IFFI invites Samantha as speaker, soon to make ‘Bollywood debut’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been asked to talk at the India International Film Festival in Goa, which runs from November 20 to November 28.

Speakers at IFFI include director Aruna Raje, actor John Edathattil, and director Vivek Agnihotri, according to the organisers. Manoj Bajpayee is also scheduled to speak.

Samantha, who wowed the crowd with her performance in the online series “The Family Man 2,” has been invited to speak at the Film Festival as well. Samantha is the first actress from the south to be invited to speak at IFFI.

People expect Samantha to be a part of the festival because there are rumours that she will make her Bollywood debut there. There is talk that Samantha would soon sign her maiden Hindi film under Tapsee Pannu’s home production. But, there is no official confirmation about the project from both sides.

Meanwhile, Samantha has zeroed two multi-lingual projects, one of the two projects is touted to be a romantic fantasy, while the other is a thriller. Samantha’s appearance in Gunasekhar’s mythological film ‘Shaakuntalam’ is under post-production.

(With IANS inputs)