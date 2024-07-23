‘I Know what you did last summer’ to get a reboot! Camila Mendes, Madeline Clyne, Jonah Hauer-King to headline

The cult classic horror slasher ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is set for a reboot, aiming to revive the 90s slasher nostalgia on screen. The original film exceeded expectations, cementing its status as a classic tale of friends confronting their past misdeeds in a chilling manner. For the reboot, negotiations include ‘Riverdale’ star Camila Mendes, ‘Outer Banks’ standout Madelyn Cline, ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ actress Sarah Pidgeon, ‘Goat’ actor Tyriq Withers, and ‘World on Fire’ performer Jonah Hauer-King.

Reportedly, the film will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for her work on Netflix’s ‘Someone Great’ and ‘Do Revenge.’ The screenplay, based on a draft by Leah McKendrick, will be crafted by Sam Lansky and Kaytin Robinson. This reboot promises to offer a fresh perspective on the iconic narrative of friends haunted by their past, previously brought to life by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Phillippe. Talks are also underway to potentially bring back Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. for reprisal roles.

The original horror film, directed by Jim Gillespie, was adapted from Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name. It follows four friends whose lives are intertwined by an accidental death during a fateful holiday. Years later, they reunite only to discover they are being pursued by an unknown figure wielding a hook, who may or may not know their dark secret. Despite mixed reviews, the film, produced with a budget of $17 million, grossed $72 million at the box office, surpassing expectations and spawning a sequel the following year titled ‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.’ Alongside the “Scream” franchise, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ became a cult favorite in the slasher genre.

The upcoming remake is slated for theatrical release on July 18, 2025.