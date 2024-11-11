I am only Kamal, discard ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ title: actor tells fans and admirers

For over a quarter century versatile actor Kamal Hassan has been ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ (global hero) to his ardent fans and admirers. This was in recognition of his acting skills, knowledge of cinema and the spirit of innovation. But, now, he has appealed to fans and admirers and the film fraternity as well to give up addressing him with that sobriquet.

“It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes,” the iconic film star said in a statement posted on his ‘X’ handle on Monday.

Eclipsing all other titles, he became ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ ever since acclaimed director KS Ravikumar gave him the title in the movie, “Thenali” (2004). It was in this romantic comedy, in which Kamal plays a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee, the actor made Ravikumar as a producer. It was in gratitude that he accorded the title to Kamal.

Previously, he was given the title ‘Kalai Gnnani’ (learned/scholarly artist) by the late Dravidian patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. And in the 1970s and 80s, as the flamboyant and chivalrous hero he was known as the ‘Prince of Love’ and then ‘King of Love’. He has been conferred with the Padma awards by the Union Government as well. In 2018, he launched his political party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’, which is now part of the INDIA Bloc.

Now, a week after he turned 70, the actor who made his debut as a child artiste in the movie ‘Kalathur Kannamma’ (1967), had decided to give all the honorifics and titles. “The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn and grow. Cinema like any other form of creative expression belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, audience who make it what it is – a true reflection of humanity’s diverse, rich, and ever evolving stories,” reads the statement while acknowledging a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed endearing titles such as ‘Ulaga Nayagan’, among others. Then in an appeal, he said, “I humbly request all my fans, the media, members of the film fraternity, party cadre and fellow Indians to hereafter refer to me simply as Kamal Hassan or Kamal or KH.”

Meanwhile, the Kamal-Maniratnam combo has joined hands for ‘Thug Life’ after ‘Nayagan’ – a gap of 37-long years. Eagerly awaited by fans, the film is set for release in June next year.