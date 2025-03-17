The rampage will begin soon! Producer confirms ‘Pushpa 3’ production plans

Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’ franchise led by Allu Arjun is one of the biggest film franchises of Indian cinema. Ever since the release of the second title, ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ fans have been eagerly waiting for news about ‘Pushpa 3.’ While the makers announced the title a while back, producer Ravi Shankar recently spilt the beans on production plans.

During the promotion of ‘Robinhood,’ an interviewer probed the producer about ‘Pushpa: The Rampage’ plans. To this, Ravi Shankar replied, “We will definitely make Pushpa 3.” While talking about the subject, the producer emphasised that both Allu Arjun and Sukumar are currently fulfilling prior commitments.

Shankar stated, “Allu Arjun is now busy with a film by Atlee. After that, he’ll do another film with Trivikram Srinivas. It’ll take him at least two years to complete both these films.” On the other hand, filmmaker Sukumar is also busy on a project with Ram Charan. “Sukumar is also doing a film with Ram Charan. It’ll also take him two years to complete that and write for Pushpa 3. So, it’ll definitely begin in two and a half years, and we will aim to release it in three and a half years by 2028; we won’t take too long this time.”

Both the previous ‘Pushpa’ films were a wildfire success. However, fans have often complained about the production delays. With ‘Pushpa 3’ on the cards, it remains to be seen how long will the title take to hit theatres.

The last film of the franchise, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ released in 2024. It is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ Mythri Movie Makers produced ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with Sukumar as the creator. The title sees Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. The film was developed against a whopping budget of around 450 crores. The title racked up over 1800 crores at the box office, making it the second-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time.

Moving ahead, reports also suggest that Vijay Deverakonda is going to join the cast for ‘Pushpa: The Rampage.’