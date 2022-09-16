Honey Singh announces new album ‘Honey 3.0’, fans go crazy

Indian rapper and singer Honey Singh sets social media on fire by announcing his new album ‘Honey 3.0’ on Thursday.

Honey Singh who often manages to grab headlines for his controversies has been away from the industry for some time. The singer makes a powerful comeback with a new album ‘Honey 3.0’.

He dropped a video clip on his Instagram handle that features some made up snippets with headlines like ‘Where is Yo Yo Honey Singh?’, ‘Will he be able to make music anymore?’. In the backdrop he is heard saying in Hindi, “They thought I will not return. Won’t be able to do music. But your love made me make a comeback. Honey 3.0 a new version, a new album just for you. You ready?”

The rap king captioned the post, “Honey 3.0 Album coming soon!!” Fans swamped the comment sections showering love and best wishes for Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The singer recently composed the ‘Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2’ song De Taali featuring Kartik Aaryan. Singh has also teamed up with singer Millind Gaba for ‘Paris ka Trip’ that will be released on October 6.