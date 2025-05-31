Sydney Sweeney soap: ‘Euphoria’ star turns her used bathwater into a product!

Sydney Sweeney has an unusual product for fans. Leveraging her massive fandom, the ‘Euphoria’ star has once again teamed up with natural soap brand, Dr. Squatch. Following their previous collaboration, they are now launching one of the wildest products ever, involving Sweeney’s bathwater. Dr Squatch has launched a soap containing the actress’ used bathwater.

Dr. Squatch is launching “Bathwater Bliss”, a limited-edition bar soap. The product is infused with exfoliating sand, pine bark extract, and the suds from Sweeney’s original bath scene. The brand claims it “channels two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub.”

Following this, the actress also took to social media to share a promotional image of the soap. In the caption, Sydney Sweeney wrote, “You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater.”

You kept asking about Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater after we released our commercial… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, limited-edition soap made with Sydney’s actual bathwater. Available on 6/6/25 at https://t.co/iVbOpZxHSR✨ @sydney_sweeney pic.twitter.com/0hNFxsMlsf — Dr. Squatch (@DrSquatchSoapCo) May 29, 2025



This unconventional product comes after she did an ad for the brand. The actress posed in a tub filled with bubbles to promote their body wash. Now, the brand has leveraged the viral ad and used the same bathwater to turn them into limited edition bars of soap. Talking to GQ, Sydney Sweeney said, “I honestly think it’s a really fun, full-circle moment, because fans always joke about wanting my bath water…I was like, this is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want. But then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way.”

Moreover, the product has also sparked a meme fest on social media. One fan posted a hilarious question, asking, “This is edible, right?”. Another fan added, “Thanks, I’ll take 100.” One user wrote, “This is the only way we’re gonna get dudes to shower.” A user penned, “She is going to make a ton of money doing it too.”

