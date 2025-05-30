xXx actor Vin Diesel can’t stop praising Helen Mirren: “She’s everything”

If you thought ‘Fast & Furious’ was all about fast cars and big action, think again — for Vin Diesel, it’s just as much about heartfelt bonds, and recently, the xXx star took a moment to shine the spotlight on one such special connection: Dame Helen Mirren.

In a rare emotional post, the 57-year-old action star hit pause on the adrenaline to pen a touching tribute to his co-star and real-life confidante, calling her “family.” No, not just in the franchise sense — he meant it in the ‘Dom Toretto’ sense. You know, the sacred ‘Fast & Furious’ code.

“Over the weekend, I heard from one of my favourite people on the planet,” xXx actor Vin Diesel wrote on Instagram, “Helen Mirren… that Auntie you love to talk to, who has seen everything and always has an outlook on life based on experience, wisdom, and compassion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

The post, which quickly racked up likes and love from fans and co-stars alike, came with a series of photos that take fans down memory lane — from behind-the-scenes smiles to red carpet strolls, and even a warm shot of the two walking arm in arm.

Diesel and Mirren first shared screen space back in ‘The Fate of the Furious’ in 2017. Mirren, now 79, joined the franchise as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw — the no-nonsense, stylish matriarch of the Shaw family. She’s since reprised her role in three more installments, most recently in ‘Fast X’ (2023).

Diesel reflected on how perfectly her real-life energy matched her on-screen persona. “We wanted a European matriarch to expand our universe. Someone uniquely independent and raw, who witnessed brotherhood and its complexities as the mother of the Shaw brothers,” he explained.

And that chemistry? Totally real. “Her synchronicity with the Dom character is something the audience gravitates to time and time again,” Diesel added, recalling the iconic line she improvised: “You’re my favorite Yankee.”

The post wasn’t just a nostalgic nod to their working relationship — it was clear Diesel values Mirren far beyond the franchise.

“I am blessed that she is a part of our mythology… but even more grateful that she is a part of my family off screen,” he wrote. “All love.”

Turns out, the admiration is mutual. Back in 2022, Mirren admitted she ‘begged’ Diesel for a role in the franchise. “I was shameless,” she said. “’Oh God, I’d just love to be in one of your movies! Please let me be in it.’” And true to his word, Diesel made it happen.

“He found this great little role for me, which was perfect,” Mirren said at the time, clearly still grateful.