A new battle, a new armour, new villains, edgier action and a reunion with her long-last love — Gal Gadot has teased the beginning of a “new era of wonder” in the trailer of the much-awaited “Wonder Woman 1984”.

Gadot is reprising her role as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in the sequel of the megahit 2017 DC film. The trailer, which was released on Sunday, garnered over five million views in less than 24 hours on the official YouTube site of Warner Bros.

Big hair, iconic musicians, action with several intense as well as witty moments dominated the trailer.

In the trailer of Patty Jenkins’ project, Wonder Woman is seen wearing a shinier version of her armour and flaunts her fighting skills with her golden Lasso of Truth.

The trailer teases some stunning action sequences, as in one she pops a bullet out of a gun and uses one of her Bracelets of Submission to send it flying, and in another she crushed weapons with her bare hands.

“Nothing good is born from lies and greatness is not what you think,” Gadot is seen saying in the trailer, which is set to the music of “Blue Monday”.

In addition to Gadot, other returning stars include Chris Pine as Steve Trevor (Wonder Woman’s love interest), Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. The new addition include Pedrol Pascal as Max Lord and Kristen Wiig as fellow villain the Cheetah, aka Barbara Miverva.

The statement — A new era of wonder begins — is being used as a tagline for the film.

Not much has been revealed by Warner Bros in terms of the plot.

The trailer ends with Gadot stepping out in her new golden armour. The film is slated to open on June 5, 2020.