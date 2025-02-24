‘Wicked’ and ‘Conclave’ dominate at 2025 BFDG awards

London witnessed a spectacular evening at the 14th Production Design Awards, hosted by the British Film Designers Guild (BFDG). The event celebrated outstanding achievements in production design, with two films emerging as the biggest winners—’Wicked’ and ‘Conclave’.

The Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-led musical fantasy ‘Wicked’ bagged the award for Best Production Design in the Major Motion Picture Fantasy category.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film has been on a winning spree, having already secured top honors at BAFTA, the Critics’ Choice Awards, and the Art Directors Guild Awards.

The buzz around ‘Wicked’ doesn’t stop there. Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, the misunderstood yet powerful witch, is a strong contender for Best Actress at the upcoming 2025 Academy Awards. The film has also secured 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, as announced by producer Marc Platt.

Erivo’s co-star Ariana Grande shines as Glinda, the charming and privileged counterpart to Elphaba, making ‘Wicked’ a must-watch cinematic experience.

Edward Berger’s ‘Conclave’ was another big winner at the BFDG Awards, taking home the Best Production Design award for Feature Film Contemporary and Fantasy categories. The film, adapted from Robert Harris’s novel, has already made waves by winning Outstanding British Film at the 78th BAFTA Awards.

The gripping thriller has amassed 12 BAFTA nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor. The ensemble cast features Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence, alongside Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, and Isabella Rossellini. Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Robert Harris, and Alice Dawson produced the film.

Set within the walls of the Vatican, ‘Conclave’ follows Cardinal Lawrence as he oversees the secretive selection of a new Pope following an unexpected death. However, as the world’s most powerful religious leaders gather behind locked doors, dark secrets begin to surface—threatening to upend the very foundation of the Church.

The film’s momentum is far from over. With eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor, ‘Conclave’ is set to be a strong contender at the Academy Awards.