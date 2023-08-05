Who was Mark Margolis? Breaking Bad actor dies at 83

Mark Margolis, renowned for his memorable portrayal of the wheelchair-bound cartel honcho Hector Salamanca on the beloved TV hits Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, breathed his last breath at 83 years old, according to a statement from his family on Friday, August 4th. In tribute, let’s delve into who Mark Margolis is.

Mark Margolis, a distinguished American actor, etched his name in the annals of entertainment by embodying the character of Hector Salamanca, which became his trademark across both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Margolis entered into matrimony with Jacqueline Margolis (born Petcove) on June 3, 1962. This union bore them a son, the talented actor Morgan H. Margolis, and was later blessed with the presence of three beloved grandchildren.

On the 3rd of August, 2023, Margolis succumbed to a brief ailment while under the care of Mount Sinai Hospital in the vibrant heart of New York City. He was 83 years old at the time of his passing.

An official statement conveyed that Margolis breathed his last on a Thursday within a New York medical facility, following a fleeting bout of illness.

The stage also embraced Margolis, where he showcased his artistry as an actor. Notably, during the Berkeley Repertory Theater’s 2014 season, he graced the role of Gus in Tony Kushner’s thought-provoking piece, The Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures.

His cinematic journey also featured standout roles like Alberto “The Shadow” in Scarface and Antonio Nappa in Oz. The thespian roots of his career trace back to his teenage years.

In the chronicles of January 2015, Margolis assumed the character of Felix Faust in an episode of Constantine titled “Quid Pro Quo.” His commendable depiction in Breaking Bad garnered him a coveted Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. A journey that began there would later see him reprise his iconic character in the captivating spin-off series, Better Call Saul.

Bryan Cranston, luminary of Breaking Bad fame, took to Instagram to share his sentiments, expressing, “I am deeply saddened today as I learn of the passing of a dear friend. Mark Margolis was an exceptional actor and a truly wonderful human being.”

His noteworthy performance in Breaking Bad earned him a nomination for an esteemed Emmy Award in 2012. Margolis was a regular collaborator in the cinematic ventures crafted by the visionary director Darren Aronofsky, contributing his talent to Aronofsky’s initial six films, commencing with his debut in Pi (1998).