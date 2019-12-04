Although the Avengers’ main storyline has come to an end in the last series Avengers: Endgame, the first official trailer for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is a reminder that Marvel Studios isn’t done with its original crew.

Ever since the stand-alone film on Black Widow was announced, Marvel fans have been waiting with bated breath for the trailer to drop. Finally, on Tuesday, the makers dropped a somewhat cropped version of the trailer, called the Black Widow Teaser Trailer, which was released on social media.

In the teaser trailer, one can see Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff. The events of the film strategically take place bang in between the Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War timeline. Thus, not tampering with the already known storyline of Natasha’s sacrifice in pursuit of the Soul Stone to obliterate Thanos. She’s in Budapest, back with her family.

And yes, there’s the Black Widow brand of action. The highlight is a particular duel between Johansson and Florence Pugh as Yelena. At the end of the edge-of-the-seat fight, Yelena is revealed to be Natasha’s sister in the trailer. Interestingly, as per the comic book, Yelena is a second Black Widow.

David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian is just as, if not more, adorable as Chief Hopper from Stanger Things. Aside from all the quintessential spy stuff one would expect from a Natasha Romanoff back story – given she’s an ex-Russian spy – the trailer offers glimpses of those typically goofy Marvel moments that the franchise is always known for.

A family sitting down for a meal and cracking jokes at each other in one scene and beating bad guys to a pulp in the very next – now that’s a Marvel movie.

In the first Black Widow movie, Natasha Romanoff finds herself at a point where she cannot run from the past anymore. She has to finish some unfinished business, and she has to start where everything started. But she can’t do it alone, either. Black Widow needs her family’s help. And while we’re thrilled that Black Widow finally gets the hero status she deserved to get yesterday, we wonder if other male superheroes would need this kind of assistance.

Black Widow will release worldwide on April 20, 2020.