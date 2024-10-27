‘Venom: The Last Dance’ breaks records with ₹14 cr opening in India

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ has debuted to a staggering gross box office (GBO) total of ₹14 crore in India. This opening marks a significant milestone for the film, as it boasts the highest earnings for a paid preview of any Hollywood film in the country since the pandemic, and it has outperformed its predecessors by a wide margin.

Specifically, it nearly doubled the opening of the first ‘Venom’ film released in 2018 and surpassed the second installment by 1.7 times.

The film, which features the beloved anti-hero Venom, is experiencing a substantial surge in ticket sales, suggesting a promising weekend ahead for its box office performance. On Thursday, the movie raked in ₹5.5 crore from paid previews, followed by an impressive ₹8.5 crore on its opening day, contributing to the total of ₹14 crore.

Advertisement

This remarkable success reflects a growing enthusiasm among Indian audiences for Hollywood blockbusters, particularly those with characters and narratives that resonate across borders. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has ensured that ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ is accessible to a wide audience by releasing it in 3D and IMAX 3D formats in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ is the third and final chapter in the Venom trilogy, following ‘Venom’ (2018) and ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ (2021). The film continues to build on the character’s legacy within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Tom Hardy reprises his dual role as Eddie Brock and Venom, supported by a stellar cast that includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, Clark Backo, Alanna Ubach, and Andy Serkis.

The journey to this film’s release began back in August 2018 when Hardy first announced his commitment to a third Venom film. Development ramped up by December 2021, following the release of the second film. By June 2022, Marcel and Hardy were busy penning the script, and filming commenced in Spain in June 2023.

Although production faced delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it resumed later that year, culminating in a completed film by February 2024, with the title revealed shortly after.