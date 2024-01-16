Trevor Noah wins Outstanding Talk Series at Emmys for ‘The Daily Show’

Comedian Trevor Noah for ‘The Daily Show’ on Comedy Central clinched its first Emmy award for Outstanding Talk Series.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), the Television Academy posted, “It’s a golden evening for @TheDailyShow with @TrevorNoah (@ComedyCentral), which snags the #Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series! This marks the show’s inaugural win in this category! #Emmys #75thEmmys.”

Trevor Noah concluded his tenure as the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” during its final season.

The comedian, who led the show from 2015, bid farewell to the anchor chair at the close of 2022, expressing a desire to embark on more extensive travel and tours.

‘The Daily Show’ originally premiered in 1996 with Craig Kilborn as the host. Jon Stewart took over from 1999 to 2015 before passing the reins to Noah.

In 2022, reflecting on his farewell to ‘The Daily Show,’ he recalled the show’s global popularity, citing support from fans in countries such as India.

“What a journey it’s been… The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time, and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” he said.

The Emmy award ceremony is currently taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, initially scheduled for September 2023, were postponed due to the Hollywood strikes. (ANI)