Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite in ‘Here’ after 30 years

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright have joined forces once again for the film ‘Here’, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

This marks the first time the duo has collaborated since their memorable work in ‘Forrest Gump’ back in 1994. The much-anticipated premiere took place at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles, where the chemistry between the two stars was evident and heartwarming.

Tom Hanks shared his feelings about reuniting with Robin Wright during an interview with ‘People’ magazine. He noted that the experience felt remarkably seamless, explaining, “Everybody was [saying], ‘Oh, what was it like, the reunion?’ You know what it was? It was like, ‘Hey, how you doing?’”

Advertisement

“We just picked up right where we left off. I’m going to say we love each other because we’re so easy with each other,” he added, reflecting the warmth of their connection.

‘Here’ is a sweeping drama inspired by Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, telling the stories of various families across generations. Hanks expressed his enthusiasm for revisiting the dynamic he shares with Wright, describing it as a luxurious experience.

He reminisced about their shared conversations, saying, “It was a luxury to be able to come in and get the same conversations we’ve been having for the last 30 years after a moment of, ‘Hey, this kooky look, do you believe this? Can you believe this? Look at this, look at this.’”

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery, which further enhances its appeal.

The screenplay is a collaborative effort between Zemeckis and Eric Roth, the latter of whom won an Oscar alongside Hanks and Zemeckis for ‘Forrest Gump’, a film that remains a beloved classic and garnered the Academy Award for Best Picture.