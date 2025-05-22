Tom Cruise dodges father’s day question: Cool and casual or carefully avoided?

Tom Cruise is back in the spotlight—but not just for his action-packed return in ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’.

While the Hollywood superstar graced the red carpet in New York for the latest installment of his legendary spy franchise, a simple Father’s Day question managed to steal the show and stir up headlines.

During a quick red carpet chat with ‘E! News’, Cruise was reminded that Father’s Day was “just around the corner.”

The interviewer then asked what an ideal Father’s Day looked like for him. Seems like a harmless question, right?

Not for Cruise.

Caught off guard, the actor paused, glanced away briefly, and then gave a vague and cheerful answer: “Hey, just having fun, man. Making movies, big adventure, having a great time.”

That was it. No mention of his three children. No heartfelt message. Just movies and good times.

Naturally, the internet noticed.

Tom Cruise is a father of three—two adopted children, Isabella (32) and Connor (30), with former wife Nicole Kidman, and a biological daughter, Suri (19), with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

But it’s his relationship with Suri that’s long been under the microscope.

Reports suggest the actor has been estranged from Suri for years. Last year, he was notably absent from her high school graduation, where she went by “Suri Noelle”—dropping her father’s last name in favor of her mother’s middle name.

Now attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Suri is charting her own path, seemingly far from her famous father’s orbit.

The awkward response to a simple question has reignited speculation about the state of Cruise’s personal life. While he’s always been intensely private about family matters, the brief dodge gave fans and media alike something to chew on, especially given the upcoming holiday in the west meant to celebrate dads.

On the professional front, Cruise is still in full throttle mode. ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ is the eighth film in the high-octane franchise, directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

The movie reunites Cruise with franchise regulars like Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Pom Klementieff. New faces joining the action include Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, and Hannah Waddingham.