Sylvester Stallone hails Trump, compares him to Jesus Christ

Sylvester Stallone, the Hollywood legend known for his iconic role in the ‘Rocky’ franchise, has publicly endorsed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, calling him a “mythical character” and comparing him to historical figures like George Washington and even Jesus Christ.

Stallone made these remarks at the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday night, where he expressed his admiration for Trump’s accomplishments and political journey.

Addressing the gala attendees, Sylvester Stallone praised Trump as a unique individual whose achievements, in his view, are unparalleled. “We’re in the presence of a really mythical character,” Stallone said.

“Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he did, so I’m in awe.” He went on to draw a striking comparison between Trump and George Washington, the first U.S. president and one of the nation’s founding fathers. Stallone noted that Washington, who helped secure America’s independence, likely had no idea his actions would shape the future of the world. “Guess what? We got the second George Washington,” Stallone declared.

Stallone also took a moment to reflect on the similarities between Trump’s rise and the transformative journey of his ‘Rocky’ character. Just as Rocky undergoes a life-altering metamorphosis, Stallone sees Trump’s political ascent as a similar transformation, one that will alter the course of history.

“At that moment, he was a chosen person, and that’s how I began the journey,” Stallone said, alluding to Rocky’s personal evolution and linking it to Trump’s political rise.

After Stallone’s speech, Trump took the stage, where the two shared a handshake that lasted several moments.

This endorsement places Stallone among a handful of Hollywood figures who have publicly supported Trump, including actors like Kelsey Grammer and Drea de Matteo.