Sydney Sweeney gains 30 pounds to play boxer Christy Martin in upcoming biopic

Sydney Sweeney, best known for her role in ‘Euphoria’, is stepping into a powerful new avatar as she prepares to portray legendary boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming untitled biopic.

In a candid conversation with ‘W Magazine’, the actress revealed the intense physical and mental transformation she underwent to step into the shoes — or rather, the gloves — of the iconic fighter.

Advertisement

Sweeney shared that when she took on the project, she knew it would require a level of commitment far beyond her previous roles.

Advertisement

“I had about three and a half months to completely transform myself,” she said. Her days quickly filled with a punishing routine: weight training for an hour each morning, two hours of kickboxing in the afternoon, and another hour of weights at night.

The changes weren’t just on the surface. “My body was completely different. I didn’t fit into any of my clothes,” she admitted. Normally a size 23 in jeans, she found herself reaching for size 27s.

“My boobs got bigger. My butt got huge. It was crazy!” Sweeney laughed, recalling how surprised she was by her own reflection. “It was amazing — I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

Photos she posted last year, where she proudly flexed her newly built muscles, now make complete sense as fans realize the preparation behind them.

The transformation for Sydney Sweeney wasn’t just for aesthetics — it was about embodying the spirit and physicality of Christy Martin, a woman who broke barriers in a male-dominated sport.

Directed by David Michod, who co-wrote the screenplay with Mirrah Foulkes, the film will follow Christy Martin’s inspiring yet turbulent journey.

Christy, often called “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” rose to fame in the 1990s as one of America’s most celebrated female boxers. She turned professional in 1989 and went on to become the super welterweight world champion in 2009.

But Martin’s story isn’t just about her success in the ring. The biopic will also explore the darker chapters of her life, including a harrowing incident in 2010 when she survived a brutal attack by her then-husband, James Martin. He stabbed her multiple times and shot her inside their Florida home. Remarkably, she survived. James was later convicted of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.