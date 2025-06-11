‘Detective Sherdil’ trailer: Diljit Dosanjh’s stylish take on crime solving

Diljit Dosanjh is stepping into a whole new avatar—a sharp-witted detective—in his upcoming film ‘Detective Sherdil’.

The trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, promises a thrilling murder mystery packed with unexpected twists, quirky characters, and high-stakes secrets.

In this intriguing story, Dosanjh takes on the role of Detective Sherdil, an unconventional investigator known for his sharp mind and a bit of playful swagger. The story kicks off in Budapest, where a wealthy and flamboyant billionaire, played by the ever-versatile Boman Irani, is found brutally murdered.

What follows is a tangled investigation that leads detective Sherdil deep into the troubled world of the tycoon’s family and business empire.

Joining Sherdil on this rollercoaster investigation is Natasha, played by Diana Penty, a brilliant and composed investigator who perfectly balances Sherdil’s quirky energy. Together, they navigate through a complex maze of family rivalries, billion-dollar stakes, and carefully guarded secrets.

The deeper they dig, the murkier the case gets—with each family member hiding something that could change everything.

The film also features a powerhouse ensemble, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Sumeet Vyas, Banita Sandhu, Kashmira Irani, and more.

The director, Ravi Chhabriya, shared his excitement about casting Diljit in the lead role. “From the beginning, I knew the detective needed to have charm, wit, and that extra bit of flair. Diljit brought all of that and so much more. He made the character come alive and added an energy that just clicked with our vision,” he said.

Diljit also spoke about his experience playing the role, calling it “a fun departure” from his usual characters. “Detective Sherdil’s quirks and attitude gave me the chance to try something different. I really enjoyed stepping into his world. And, I hope audiences will enjoy this journey as much as I did,” he said.

The film’s trailer, shared by Zee5 on their Instagram page, teases an exciting ride with the caption: “A murder with many suspects. And a sher with the chaabi to everyone’s dil. Are you ready?”

‘Detective Sherdil’ is set to premiere exclusively on Zee5 on June 20, 2025.