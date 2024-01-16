‘Succession’ sweeps 75th Emmys with Outstanding Drama Series win

‘Succession’ clinched yet another Emmy award, this time for Outstanding Drama Series. The Television Academy, on X (formerly Twitter), shared the exciting news, stating, “Congratulations to @Succession(@HBO/@streamonmax), which grabs the #Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series! #Emmys #75thEmmys.”

The award ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Originally scheduled for September 2023, the 75th Emmys were delayed due to the Hollywood strike.

In a competitive category, ‘Succession’ also secured its sixth Emmy, winning Best Drama Series. The show surpassed contenders like ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Better Call Saul.’

Earlier today, ‘Succession’ took home Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Directing for Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Among this year’s most-nominated shows are ‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ and ‘The White Lotus.’

Leading with 27 nominations, ‘Succession’ dominates this year’s Emmy nods, including best drama, lead actress (Sarah Snook), and a record three lead actor nominations (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong). “The Last of Us,” the first video game adaptation to receive significant Emmy attention, follows with 24 nominations, while Season 2 of “The White Lotus” (now categorized as a drama series, having been a limited series last year) boasts 23.

The final season of ‘Succession’ secured a total of 27 nominations, featuring a groundbreaking three nominations in the best actor in a drama category.

The cast of “Succession,” which premiered in 2018, includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron. Executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell, in addition to Armstrong, who also serves as the show’s creator. (ANI)