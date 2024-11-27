‘Slumdog Millionaire’ sequel and TV series announced

A sequel to the critically acclaimed film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ is officially in development, with a Los Angeles-based production company, Bridge7, securing the rights for both a film follow-up and a television adaptation.

The company, spearheaded by producer Swati Shetty and former CAA agent Grant Kessman, acquired the rights from Celador, the U.K. firm behind the original 2008 blockbuster.

The movie, directed by Danny Boyle, became a global sensation, winning eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and cementing itself as a cultural phenomenon.

Starring Dev Patel and Freida Pinto, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ tells the gripping tale of Jamal, a young boy from the slums of Mumbai, who navigates a life filled with hardship alongside his brother Salim and childhood friend Latika.

Their journey is a tapestry of love, loss, and resilience. It culminates in Jamal’s remarkable appearance on India’s version of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’. With an unforgettable performance by Anil Kapoor as the game show host Prem Kumar, the film’s narrative struck a chord. Critics said it blended heartbreak with hope.

“This story transcends borders and cultures,” said Shetty and Kessman in a statement. “It’s one of those rare tales that continues to inspire and move audiences long after the credits roll. We are happy to reimagine this journey and expand its universe.”

Bridge7 will collaborate with Celador to bring the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ sequel and TV adaptation to life. Industry heavyweights Paytre Topp in Los Angeles and Nick Miller from Simon Muirhead Burton in the U.K. facilitated the deal. Celador’s interests were represented by Jessica Hudson and James Kay of Sheridans.

Details about the sequel’s storyline remain under wraps. And, expectations are high for a fresh chapter that captures the magic of the original film.

Released in 2008, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ left a lasting legacy, showcasing the power of storytelling to unite audiences.

Stay tuned for updates as this exciting project unfolds.