Simu Liu and Allison Hsu celebrate engagement in front of the Eiffel Tower

Love is definitely in the air — and in Paris, no less. Marvel superhero and fan-favorite Simu Liu is officially off the market!

The ‘Shang-Chi’ and ‘Kim’s Convenience’ star just got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, digital marketing executive Allison Hsu, and the internet is swooning hard.

Advertisement

Simu broke the happy news on Sunday with a set of dreamy Instagram photos that look straight out of a romance movie.

Advertisement

The couple, dressed head-to-toe in chic white ensembles, posed in front of the Eiffel Tower — because if you’re going to propose, why not do it with one of the most iconic backdrops in the world?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Hsu (@allison)

Allison was all smiles in the pictures, and yes, that sparkling rock on her finger did ‘not’ go unnoticed. While Simu kept the caption sweet and simple with “Us forever,” he also shared a more sentimental note:

“From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch, and everything in between — I choose you, forever and always.”

Cue the collective ‘aww’.

It didn’t take long for the love to pour in from fans and fellow celebs.

Florence Pugh shouted, “AHHHHHHH HOW AMAZING! Sending love to you both,” while Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped celebratory emojis galore. Even John Legend chimed in with a classic “Congratulations.”

Though they’ve been spotted on red carpets and glitzy events — like this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty — Simu and Allison have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight. The two reportedly began dating in late 2022 and have since become one of Hollywood’s most quietly admired power couples.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

It’s a fairytale turn in Simu’s already spectacular journey. The 35-year-old actor, who was born in Harbin, China and raised in Ontario, Canada, first won hearts as Jung Kim in ‘Kim’s Convenience’. But it was his breakthrough as the titular superhero in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (2021) that catapulted him into international stardom.

Since then, he’s been stacking up accomplishments like infinity stones. From playing one of the standout Kens in ‘Barbie’ (2023) to writing his bestselling memoir ‘We Were Dreamers’, Simu has proven he’s more than just a pretty face or a martial arts master.

In 2022, ‘Time’ magazine even included him in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

And now? He’s stepping into a new role: fiancé.

Allison Hsu, who works in the tech world and manages digital campaigns for major brands, may not be a Hollywood name, but she has definitely become a fan favorite in Liu’s corner.