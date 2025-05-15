Scarlett Johansson slams Oscars for ignoring ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Best Picture race

Scarlett Johansson isn’t holding back her thoughts on the Oscars—and she’s got a bone to pick with the Academy.

In a candid chat with ‘Variety’, the ‘Avengers’ star called out the glaring omission of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ from the Best Picture race back in 2019.

While the Marvel blockbuster shattered records and dominated the box office, it walked away with just one Oscar nomination—for visual effects.

“How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?” Johansson asked. “It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film — and also, it’s one of the most successful films of all time.”

She’s got a point. ‘Endgame’ wasn’t just another superhero flick—it was the emotional climax of a decade-long cinematic journey that tied together 21 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by the Russo brothers, ‘Endgame’ was packed with big names like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and of course, Johansson herself. It also featured some of the most memorable scenes in MCU history—including Black Widow’s heartbreaking sacrifice.

For Scarlett Johansson, that moment held particular weight. After nearly a decade of playing Natasha Romanoff, ‘Endgame’ marked the end of an era.

“I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever,” she said. “But what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don’t want to mess with that. For fans, too—it’s important for them.”

Still, Johansson returned once more in ‘Black Widow’, a prequel released during the pandemic. And while she says she’s open to working with Marvel again, it would have to be for the right reasons. “It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play.”

But Scarlett’s not slowing down anytime soon.

She’s just signed on for ‘Paper Tiger’, a new drama directed by ‘Ad Astra’ filmmaker James Gray. Joining her in the cast is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Miles Teller. The duo replaces Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Adam Driver also stars in the film, which begins shooting next month in New Jersey.

So, what’s ‘Paper Tiger’ about? Picture two brothers chasing the American Dream—until things go sideways. When they get entangled in a shady deal, they find themselves facing down the Russian mafia, and their sibling bond is pushed to the limit. Expect grit, danger, and emotional stakes.

James Gray is known for weaving intimate character dramas into sweeping narratives, and this looks to be no different. With a cast like Johansson, Teller, and Driver, expectations are already high.

Meanwhile, Johansson has even more in the pipeline. She’ll be gracing the Cannes red carpet soon with Wes Anderson’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme’. And if that wasn’t enough, she’s also gearing up for her directorial debut.